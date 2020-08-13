Swara Bhasker: With Flesh I got the opportunity to experiment with something new for the first time

It is said that a character is always bigger than an actor in any project! But what does it take for an actor to effortlessly slip into the skin of a character with élan, many wouldn't know! Setting the screen on fire in the recently launched trailer of Eros Now's original series Flesh, Swara Bhasker who dons the role of a determined cop for the first time yet again sets a new benchmark and steals the show with her action-packed performance. The gritty series is set against the backdrop of the grimy underworld of human trafficking.

Commitment and dedication are the keys to success and talented actor Swara surely knows how to ace her acting game. While Swara is known for her strong, dominant roles and has wowed audiences with many blockbusters, she is all set to entertain with her completely new avatar of a police officer. In order to bring authenticity and to get into character, Swara met real police officers who have investigated these rackets to imbibe the same. For portraying the role of a committed cop, she had to go through extensive body training. From getting physically trained to maintain the body structure while running with trained athletes to handling different types of guns, she has tried everything to adept the essence of a cop.

Swara who swears by the mantra of bringing a bit of realism to any role that she plays, adds, "ACP Radha Nautiyal's character has always had a very stern and no-nonsense outlook towards life. To get associated with any impactful and fierce character and assignment is a dream for every passionate actor. I am glad that with Flesh I got the opportunity to experiment with a new role altogether. I am excited that my audience will see me exploring something new and I hope they like it."

Flesh' to premiere on 21st August only on Eros Now!

