television

Swara Bhasker's web-series Rasbhari selected for France's Series Mania International Festival, where it will also have its world premiere

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker starrer 10-episode web series, Rasbhari, which sees her essay the part of a small-town schoolteacher based in Uttar Pradesh, has been selected for the Short Forms competition at France's Series Mania International Festival.

The Applause Entertainment show competes with Break Up (France), Drive (Singapore), Fourchette (Canada), Germain s'éteint(Canada), Hell Is Other People (Denmark), M (Argentina), People Talking (Spain), State of the Union (United Kingdom) and ZéroStérone (France). The audience at Series Mania will also witness the world première of two episodes of the show, which is yet to zero in on a release date in India.

The coming-of-age love story — penned by Shantanu Shrivastava and helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt — is based in the heartland of Meerut. Bhasker's Shanu madam is an object of attraction in the show. Bhasker tells mid-day, "I was thrilled to be a part of a unique narrative like this one, and am now excited that our series has been selected for the festival."

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari makes her digital debut with Hum, Tum Aur Them

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates