Swimmer Elena Krawzow after posing for Playboy: I had a lot of fun

Swimmer Elena Krawzow, who has only three per cent vision, is ecstatic at the plaudits she received after becoming the first Paralympian to appear on Playboy magazine's cover.

Kazakhstan-born Krawzow, 26, who has Russian roots, posed topless for the shoot. She admitted not being able to turn down the offer as it was her wish to experience being a professional model for a day.

"After it became known that I was on Playboy cover, there was, of course, a lot of excitement. I couldn't turn down this opportunity. The two days of shooting that I had were great. I've always wanted to experience a day as a professional model and I did that. I had a lot of fun," Krawzow, who won silver in the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Games, was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

Talking about the response she got, Krawzow said: "Some were shocked, but I have to say that I have been pleasantly surprised by all the great feedback and many compliments."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news