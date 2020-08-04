Swimmer Ryan Lochte credits happy married life to 2018 suspension

America's Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte considers his 14-month suspension in 2018 by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) as a blessing in disguise. According to Female First, Ryan, 35, said he was able to get married to Kayla Rae Reid [September 2018] and also have children Caiden, three and Liv, one, due to the suspension.

Ryan, who denied injecting anything illegal via intravenous in his body, told The New York Post's Page Six: "I don't have any regrets, because if that [suspension] didn't happen, then I don't know where I would be. Like, I probably wouldn't be married and I probably wouldn't have kids. So I mean it was a way of someone saying, 'Like, you need to slow down, and you need to get your life in hand.' "

