Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy makers reveal first look of Amitabh, Chiranjeevi-starrer

The one-minute-eight-second video introduces the character look of Amitabh, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, and Tamannaah Bhatia

A still from the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Pic Courtesy/youtube

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has dropped the teaser of the magnum opus. The one-minute-eight-second video introduces the character look of Amitabh, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Check out the teaser here:

The makers also uploaded the teaser on their Twitter handle along with the caption, "Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time."

Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time. pic.twitter.com/K0OQLVpErD — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 13, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film. The makers had earlier released the first teaser of the movie which tells the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857.

In an interview with IANS, Chiranjeevi said that it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. "It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn't play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don't think anyone wants to make a film on him today," said Chiranjeevi

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is thrilled to be a part of this project.

"Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.

The movie is being produced by Chiranjeevi's son and popular actor Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films and directed by Surender Reddy. It will hit the screens worldwide on October 2.

