Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Aamir Khan extends warm wishes to Chiranjeevi

The trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to create exactly the kind of impact the makers thought or expected it would. The grandeur and grit have left everyone curious and bewitched. The trailer gives us an insight into the hard and gripping reality of India's first freedom struggle which was initiated by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy the man who's story is not known to many but will now be unveiled to people across the nation.

Amongst people from the film fraternity, Aamir Khan took to social media and expressed his appreciation for the trailer. The film is multi-lingual and will be released in four languages simultaneously.

Just saw the trailer of Syeraa! HUGE scale!

I am a big fan of Chiranjeevi Garu, and I can't wait to see the film!

All the very best to Chiranjeevi Sir, Ram Charan, and the entire team! https://t.co/aRpS28uVws



Love.

a.#SyeRaaTrailer #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 19, 2019

Everyone is already amazed by the jaw-dropping teaser of Chiranjeevi 's fully - loaded energy while fighting the Britishers. The character played by Chiranjeevi is of Narasimha Reddy, the first rebel to wage a war against Britishers, a story lost in time.

The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the greatest Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release this year.

