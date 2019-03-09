Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Karnataka hammer Mumbai by nine wickets

cricket

Karnataka bowlers put up a spirited show and restricted Mumbai for a paltry 97 for nine in their 20 overs

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer

Karnataka began their Super League campaign of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in style by defeating domestic giants Mumbai by nine wickets in a Group B match here yesterday.

Karnataka bowlers put up a spirited show and restricted Mumbai for a paltry 97 for nine in their 20 overs. All-rounder Shubham Ranjane (15) and Akash Parkar (22) top-scored for Mumbai. Karnataka pacers R Vinay Kumar (2-15) and Manoj Bhadange (2-11) picked up two wickets apiece.

The chase was a walk in the park as Karnataka overhauled the total in 13.2 overs by losing just one wicket. Openers Rohan Kadam (62 not out off 45 balls) and BR Sharath (25 off 31 balls) took the experienced Mumbai attack to task and laid the foundation stone for the win with a 79-run stand for the first wicket. One down Mayank Agarwal (7 not out) then took Karnataka home along with Kadam, who stuck eight fours and a six.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever