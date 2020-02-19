Search

Syrian dad teaches daughter to laugh aloud at sound of bombing

Updated: Feb 19, 2020, 15:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Idlib (Syria)

The viral shows a father and daughter trying hard to be happy amidst the constant bombings and destructions happening around them

A screengrab from the viral video shared by Ali Mustafa on Twitter
A screengrab from the viral video shared by Ali Mustafa on Twitter

Idlib (Syria): There have been reports of bombing in various parts of Syria in past few weeks.  The instances have made its way to social media in form of horrific photos and videos of destruction and despair. And now a heart-wrenching video from the country has been breaking hearts of netizens.

A video, posted by a user named Ali Mustafa shows a father and daughter trying hard to be happy amidst the destructive bombings and destruction happening around them.

"What a sad world," says the user while explaining how Abdullah is trying to distract his four-year-old daughter Selva from the constant explosions happening around them. "Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared," the caption read.

The video posted on Monday, garnered 2.4 million views on Twitter and received over 11,700 likes. The comments posted talks about how sad the situation in Syria is and  how terrible it is for children to experience such situations.

Some users felt the situation to be similar to the Roberto Benigni film 'Life is Beautiful.'

What do you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK