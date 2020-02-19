Syrian dad teaches daughter to laugh aloud at sound of bombing

A screengrab from the viral video shared by Ali Mustafa on Twitter

Idlib (Syria): There have been reports of bombing in various parts of Syria in past few weeks. The instances have made its way to social media in form of horrific photos and videos of destruction and despair. And now a heart-wrenching video from the country has been breaking hearts of netizens.

A video, posted by a user named Ali Mustafa shows a father and daughter trying hard to be happy amidst the destructive bombings and destruction happening around them.

"What a sad world," says the user while explaining how Abdullah is trying to distract his four-year-old daughter Selva from the constant explosions happening around them. "Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared," the caption read.

what a sad world,



To distract 4-year old Selva, her father Abdullah has made up a game.



Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared.



pic.twitter.com/TCCaplvy95 — Ali Mustafa (@Ali_Mustafa) February 17, 2020

The video posted on Monday, garnered 2.4 million views on Twitter and received over 11,700 likes. The comments posted talks about how sad the situation in Syria is and how terrible it is for children to experience such situations.

Oh my God !!! How terrible is it that children have to play such games to manage genuine appropriate emotion ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢.what kind of a world are we giving them !? — Rabee’a Abrar Ø±Ø¨ÛÂÂÂÂØ¹ÛÂÂÂÂ (@rubiaabrar) February 17, 2020

OMG how sad is that. My prayers — farrukh saleem (@SaleemFarrukh) February 17, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening - all my love to this loved little girl and her wonderful father. — Joanne (@AyjayH) February 17, 2020

We all try to make the best of the situations we find ourselves in, but this is knocking it out of the park. âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Johanna deMartin (@OnlyRealJohanna) February 17, 2020

So heartbreaking and so beautiful! Truly it takes courage to create laughter out of pain. God bless you! — Calmpanthi (@jomama_india) February 17, 2020

God this is so sadly beautiful. It literally makes my chest feel heavy. — Tiwari (@VeryTiwari) February 17, 2020

This actually made me cry and to see what they have to go through ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ — Taz yusuf (@TazzyboomYusuf) February 17, 2020

Some users felt the situation to be similar to the Roberto Benigni film 'Life is Beautiful.'

So poignant. Reminds me of the film: "Life is Beautiful" — patdevereaux (@patdevereaux) February 17, 2020

This was my first thought too. So sad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Zeynep (@TheZeyny) February 17, 2020

Life is beautiful. Roberto Benigni would be proud, and tremendously sad. pic.twitter.com/nqyTirpTTI — Raghav Chopra (@RaghavChopra_) February 18, 2020

What do you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates