T20 2018: Fan races on to the playing field during the Chennai innings

Watson smashes 57-ball 106 as Chennai beat Rajasthan by 64 runs



Chennai's Shane Watson in full flight against Rajasthan in Pune yesterday. Pic/AFP

The last time Shane Watson had an T20 century to his name (three seasons ago against Kolkata), the Rajasthan dug out and fans were absolutely delighted. The Australian, still wearing the Royals' Blue then, was at his destructive best on the night of May 16, 2015.

Rajasthan, three years later though, were at the receiving end of the Australian's onslaught as his third T20 century helped Chenna hammer them by 64 runs. Watson's ton (106 runs off 57 balls, nine fours, six sixes) enabled Chennai post 204-5 after being put in to bat first in the first game at their adopted home. Rajasthan lost three wickets in the powerplay overs and never looked like really threatening the Chennai total. The visitors eventually were bowled out for 140 in 18.3 overs, handing Chennai a comfortable victory.

Going into yesterday's game, Chennai were criticised for being a bit slow at the start. But there was nothing slow about Chennai's start against Rajasthan, ever since Stuart Binny overstepped on the very first ball, and Shane Watson (106 off 57 balls) smashed him back over his head off the free-hit.

Great start

The hosts plundered 69 runs in the powerplay with Suresh Raina (46) finishing the innings' sixth over with four consecutive fours off Ben Stokes. Watson played a major role in both the 50-plus partnerships with some clean striking. He added 50 for the first wicket with Ambati Rayudu (12) in 4.3 overs. Raina came in and ensured that the momentum wasn't lost. The Watson-Raina pair added 81 runs in just 44 deliveries for the second wicket. Dwayne Bravo's cameo (24 runs off 16 balls, four fours) made sure that the Chennai boys got past the 200-run mark.

Security breach

In what has become a very uncommon scene in today's cricket, a fan managed to race on to the playing field during the Chennai innings. The fan ran near the pitch as soon as MS Dhoni walked out to bat, attempting to shake hands with the Chennai skipper. And it took a few seconds before a couple of officials raced to send the fan away.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever