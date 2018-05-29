T20 2018: Shane Watson found his rhythm and range, says Stephen Fleming

The burly Australian took 10 deliveries to open his account and later smashed 117 off just 57 balls



Stephen Fleming

Chennai coach Stephen Fleming hailed man of the match Shane Watson for his outstanding century which guided the comeback team to their third T20 title on Sunday.

The burly Australian took 10 deliveries to open his account and later smashed 117 off just 57 balls (11x4, 8x6) to make a difference. "It was a good struggle. The opening spell was outstanding from Hyderabad. It was a real battle in the first four or five overs. Shane gradually found a bit of rhythm and range. He kept his patience and didn't give it away. He knew his power game would get the team out of trouble. He has been our star performer," Fleming said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates