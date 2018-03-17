T20 Mumbai League: Win over Shivaji Park Lions will always be special, says Panthers' Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal said the North Mumbai Panthers' five-wicket win over Shivaji Park Lions on Thursday will always have a special place in his heart



Panthers' Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during the TTML on Thursday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Yashasvi Jaiswal said the North Mumbai Panthers' five-wicket win over Shivaji Park Lions on Thursday will always have a special place in his heart. Chasing Lions' 135-9, Jaiswal's 43-ball 69 was instrumental in Panthers' win after being in dire straits at 28-3 in 5.4 overs.

"This match will always be special for me. It is a wonderful opportunity for me to play in this tournament. I am getting to learn a lot from the seniors. Everybody encouraged and motivated me to perform well. I was dismissed for a duck in the previous match, but Ajju bhai [Ajinkya Rahane] told me to contribute in the fielding and bowling departments. Such things matter a lot," he said on Thursday.

Jaiswal added 96 runs for the fourth wicket with stand-in skipper Yogesh Takawale (23) as Panthers chased down the target with two balls to spare. "I just played according to the merit of the ball. I was confident about the win. Takawale told me to stay at the crease. As we had a left-right hand combination, we were getting runs as well," he added.

