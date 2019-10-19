Taapsee Pannu and Madhurima Tuli reunite on the sets of Nach Baliye 9

One of the popular dance reality shows Nach Baliye 9 has been entertaining the audience week-on-week with some spectacular performances. The contestants have competed with each other on the dance stage presenting different forms to impress the celebrity judges and viewers.

Multiple celebrities have graced the stage of this celebrity dance reality show. This week, the viewers can look forward to a special treat as the gorgeous actresses Taapsee Panu and Bhumi Pednekar will grace the stage of Nach Baliye 9 to promote their upcoming movie 'Saand ki Aankh'.

This weekend, get ready for a blast from the past as the gorgeous actress – Taapsee Pannu reunites with Madhurima Tuli after four years on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. Chartbuster movie 'Baby' stars will take the viewers down the memory lane and treat them to some never heard before stories from their experiences during the shoot of the movie.



Madhurima Tuli with her Nach Baliye partner and former boyfriend Vishal Singh.



Commenting on the same, the talented actress Taapsee Pannu said, "Before even coming to the show, I felt amazing and excited about the fact that I will be meeting Madhurima after 4 years. I must share this with everyone that Madhurima is a brilliant actress and we had a blast during our shoot for the movie Baby. Your performance never fails to amaze me. I was so engrossed with your performance that I couldn't blink my eyes once."

Tune in to Nach Baliye 9 only on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates