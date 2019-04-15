Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh first look to release on April 16

bollywood

While fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first look of the film Saand Ki Aankh, the wait is almost over as the film's first look releases tomorrow, April 16

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

The makers of Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Saand Ki Aankh have been keeping the audience intrigued by sharing small clips and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets. Taapsee shared the news on her Twitter handle along with a clip, which features the two leading ladies with the film's team and the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. She wrote, "#SaandKiAankh First look coming out tomorrow."

The film is based on the life of Chandro and Prakashi, who are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. Taapsee and Bhumi will be seen playing the role of the women sharpshooters in the upcoming film. Chandro is fondly called as shooter 'dadi' and is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.

The film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. Other details about the film are kept under wraps. Hiranandani has earlier worked on films like Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.

The film was embroiled in a controversy related to the title of the movie. According to reports, the upcoming film was originally titled Womaniya and was later renamed as Saand Ki Aankh. This comes after a titles right dispute.

Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal, whereas Bhumi will appear in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Takht.

Also read: Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu with Tomar Sisters at women empowerment event in Bhopal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates