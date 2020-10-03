Taapsee Pannu bids goodbye to 'Anabelle' as she finishes shooting for Tamil film

A few weeks ago, Taapsee Pannu could not have imagined that she would be back on the set and wrap up a film in a start-to-finish schedule. On Friday, she shared the news that she has completed shooting for debutant Deepak Sundarrajan's Tamil film.

The unit had been shooting for the comic caper in Jaipur, including at Samode Palace, for a month. "This felt like a distant dream, but it's time to bid goodbye to 'Anabelle'. See you in the theatres soon," she posted.

The film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Pannu has an old connect with the South industry. Before she made her Bollywood debut in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013), she had featured in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

