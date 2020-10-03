Search

Taapsee Pannu bids goodbye to 'Anabelle' as she finishes shooting for Tamil film

Updated: 03 October, 2020 11:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The unit had been shooting for the comic caper in Jaipur, including at Samode Palace, for a month.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu

A few weeks ago, Taapsee Pannu could not have imagined that she would be back on the set and wrap up a film in a start-to-finish schedule. On Friday, she shared the news that she has completed shooting for debutant Deepak Sundarrajan's Tamil film.

The unit had been shooting for the comic caper in Jaipur, including at Samode Palace, for a month. "This felt like a distant dream, but it's time to bid goodbye to 'Anabelle'. See you in the theatres soon," she posted.

The film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Pannu has an old connect with the South industry. Before she made her Bollywood debut in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013), she had featured in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu: If Anurag Kashyap Is Found Guilty, Will Be The First To Break All Ties With Him

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 03 October, 2020 09:40 IST

Tags

taapsee pannubollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK