Taapsee Pannu dropped last minute from Pati Patni Aur Woh, producers deny

The producers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh have released a statement denying Taapsee Pannu's accusations of removing her from the film at the last minute

Taapsee Pannu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/taapsee.

A few days ago, producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra announced the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978). The film's remake, which stars Kartik Aaryan in a prominent role has now mired in controversy. Taapsee Pannu, who was reportedly locked for the film's main lead has made an allegation on the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh for removing her from the film at the last minute.

However, producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra have released a joint statement denying the accusation. Here's what the statement reads:

"When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project – Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film. The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we, as Producers have never made any commitment to her. We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee. Tapasee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh."

Taapsee spoke to Mumbai Mirror about this case and said that she deserves an answer for being ousted from the film at the last minute. "I was at the narration in November, in the presence of Juno and Abhay (Chopra, the film's producers). I liked the script and gave it the go-ahead. I was asked to clear my schedule and I complied. Only the clauses remained to be negotiated. But they suddenly vanished," said disheartened Taapsee.

Speaking about receiving any intimation by the makers or the reason for this behaviour, she says, "Poor Mudassar (film's director) also hasn't been given a reason for it. He was just asked to 'take someone else'. When I tried to confront the producers, I wasn't given a proper reason. As much as I have been trying to get some clarity on the matter, they have been putting the conversation off, which is very weird."

The Manmarziyaan actress stated that she cleared her schedule and made dates for this film, and is left stranded now in between. Reportedly, Ananya Panday is being considered for Pati Patni Aur Woh.

