Taapsee Pannu gets an electricity bill of Rs. 36,000, actress reacts

Taapsee Pannu has taken to her Twitter account to share with her fans how she has been charged a whopping Rs. 36,000 for her electricity bill for an apartment that's only used for cleaning purposes. It's mostly a vacant space and the actress cannot believe she has been charged so much. That's not all, she has also been charged an exorbitant amount merely for her electrical appliances that she only brought last month.

Taking to her Twitter account, she first wrote - "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill." (sic)

Have a look at her tweet right here:

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

She shared another picture and said the other bill was for an apartment that's mostly vacant and asked if someone was actually using the apartment without her knowledge. Take a look:

And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality ðÂ¤·ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/GeBQUSJaft — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also took to her Twitter account and commented on Pannu's tweet- "Same here." (sic) On the work front, the actress has multiple films coming up in the next few months. She will be seen in films like Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news