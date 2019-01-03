Taapsee Pannu kickstarts 2019 on cover of magazine
Donning a shimmery crushed silk blouse and skirt by Michael Kors, the 'Manmarziyaan' star is the cover girl of a fashion magazine's January edition
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu looks stunning as she features on the cover of a fashion magazine. Donning a shimmery crushed silk blouse and skirt by Michael Kors, the 'Manmarziyaan' star is the cover girl of Grazia's January edition.
“There’s something about Taapsee” I am also trying to figure this THING out since years ðÂ¤Â Kickstarting 2019 #Repost @graziaindia with @get_repost ãÂ»ãÂ»ãÂ» Say hello to the freshest of the fresh, our first cover star of 2019, @taapsee! Taapsee is wearing a crushed silk blouse, crushed silk skirt, both @MichaelKors Collection; stone earrings, @valliyan; metal bangles,@Fendi; suede belt, @zaraindiaofficial; tie-up ï¬Âats, @Hermes ðÂÂ·@arsh_sayed ðÂÂÂ@pashamalwani ðÂÂÂ@kritikagill Location courtesy: @foresthillstala
She shared the image on her social media with the caption, ''There's something about Taapsee' I am also trying to figure this THING out since years. Kickstarting 2019.'
The 'Pink' star is currently shooting for 'Mangal Mission', also starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and Kriti Kulhari. Apart from that, the 31-year-old is also gearing up for 'Badla' with Amitabh Bachchan.
