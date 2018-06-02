Taapsee Pannu: Learning to play hockey was challenging

Taapsee, along with co-star Diljit Dosanjh and Indian hockey team's former captain Sandeep Singh â whose life has inspired the movie



Actor Taapsee Pannu says being a Punjabi helped her to play her character in the film Soorma. Taapsee, along with co-star Diljit Dosanjh and Indian hockey team's former captain Sandeep Singh — whose life has inspired the movie — was present at a promotional event of the film here on Thursday.

Asked whether being Punjabi helped her to play her character in Soorma, Taapsee said: "I took a lot of advantage of that. When you do a Hindi film which has Punjab as its backdrop, then there is a feeling of home ground... For me, the challenging part was learning to play hockey than playing my character.

"Normally, sportspersons have a very aggressive and go-getter kind of personality but my character despite being a hockey player is coy and soft-spoken off the field. Being Punjabi really helped for this film to play the character other than that learning hockey and getting to relate to character's personality trait was bit difficult," she added.

