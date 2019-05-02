Taapsee Pannu meets a fan in Pune, receives a sweet handwritten note

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu recently met one of her fans, Nishma, in Pune while shooting for her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh also starring Bhumi Pednekar

Taapsee Pannu with her fan Nishma

While shooting for Saand Ki Aankh in Pune, Taapsee Pannu met one of her fans, Nishma. The youngster interacts with the actor on social networking platforms. When Nishma learnt that the star was shooting in her hometown, she reached out to her and visited her on the set. She gifted her a handwritten note about how she has been her inspiration. Isn't that sweet?

Saand Ki Aankh revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota (Body ages, not the heart)."

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film. The film will have a Diwali release date.

Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal, whereas her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar will appear in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Takht.

