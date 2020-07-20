Taapsee Pannu opens up on Nepotism, says 'it's never going to go away'

Nearly everyone from the Hindi film industry and outsiders have given their opinions on the debates and discussions around the topic of nepotism. Taapsee Pannu, also an outsider, has done the same in an interview with Hindustan Times. She shed light on how this practice will never fade away and how the outsiders also have to milk their advantages the way star kids use theirs.

She first spoke about how aspiring actors are aware of the challenges the industry poses before them and said, "But it will be wrong to say that one is not aware of it beforehand. And once you are aware of the challenges, you will be facing, you make sure you develop the strength to deal with it." Her next answer was about the star kids and the outsiders.

This is what Pannu said, "If star kids milk their advantage, I don't understand why don't we outsiders rely on our strength and use it to our advantage as well? We have the largest relatability factor with the audience, we have their support constantly because they feel we are one of them." Pannu also thinks the practice of nepotism will never go away.

She said, "No matter how many countless discussions or debates we are going have on it, it's never going to go away, so it's better we learn our ways and means to deal with it and our audience and media becomes smart, unbiased enough to give us an equal opportunity, and a chance to get their love and attention."

Pannu made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's comedy, Chashme Baddoor, in 2013. Critics and audiences sat up to the actress after Neeraj Pandey's Baby in 2015. She then went on to do some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mission Mangal, Game Over, and Saand Ki Aankh.

She's now gearing up for projects like Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and the Mithali Raj biopic.

