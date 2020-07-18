Taapsee Pannu reminisces 'first day of shooting' with Amrita Singh for 'Badla'

Recalling her experience of shooting with veteran actor Amrita Singh, actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 mystery-thriller film 'Badla.' The 32-year-old star put out a throwback picture on Instagram wherein she looks glamorous while she bears the look of 'Naina Sethi' amid an interval sequence of 'Badla.' She captioned the picture as, "Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla."

Explaining her experience of meeting Singh, she added, "First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh. I don't know if it's the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it's so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best."

Talking about her experience she had while shooting with the '2 States' star, she added, "One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would've loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her 'bhaari' lines while I didn't have much to say in the scene and I didn't want to disturb her #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."



Taapsee has been long sharing anecdotes and memories associated with her film shoots ever since the lockdown due to COVID-19 was imposed.

