Taapsee Pannu responds to Kangana: Someone is so concerned about our bills and EMIs

A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview, addressed the unfairness of the Hindi film fraternity and also called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B-Grade actresses. Responding to the same, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and wrote, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot"

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na ð¤ #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Now, in another explosive interview, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker, and the bills they have to pay. She said, "People who come from outside, I have said it in my earlier interviews as well, we [outsiders] do not have the comfort of our parents' houses. I am not Anil Kapoor or Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. Or when you talk about Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu or Richa Chadha, I understand they have bills to pay for their house; everybody is not and doesn’t want to live the kind of life I aspire. So, I do understand where they’re coming from and there are a lot of pressures."

Responding to this, Taapsee Pannu once again took to Twitter to take a jibe at Kangy. She wrote, "Hi

@RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our 'B grade' struggle."

Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwara someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our ‘B grade’ struggle. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

We wonder how this war of words will end?

