Sonakshi Sinha lauds Taapsee Pannu for her reply to Kangana Ranaut

Recently in an interview, Kangana Ranaut mentioned Taapsee Pannu's name and called her a B-Grade actress. Pannu, while interacting with Hindustan Times, responded but with composure and not cacophony. She stated, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone's death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity."

Seeing her response, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram story and lauded her for her response and gave more power to her. Have a look at what she had to say:

Writer Kanika Dhillon also took to her Twitter account to praise the actress. She pointed out how Pannu is the most successful actor of last year in terms of box-office collections. Have a look at her tweet right here:

Attagirl! @taapsee ... N not to forget... as per recent articles in public domain-n I quote “her last 5 releases made 352 cr’at box-office- stating her as d Most successful n highest grossing actress of hindi film industry last year!” Well take a bow! â¤ï¸ so proud o u! ðª https://t.co/r0FFceEm7R — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) July 20, 2020

To this tweet, she replied- "I guess that's what qualified me for B grade :)" (sic)

Kubbra Sait shared a GIF of WWE fans holding the placards with YES written on them. Watch it:

Swara Bhasker, who was also called a B-grade actress by Ranaut, tweeted- "Very well said @taapsee .. On point as always ! Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut's accusations: I refuse to be bitter and take advantage of someone's death for personal vendetta." (sic)

Vir Das stated- "There are no B grade artists." Have a look at his complete tweet here:

For those obsessed with that stuff there may be A/B/C/D list celebrities.



There are no B grade artists. Hey @taapsee you put the A in artist. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 19, 2020

And Richa Chadha wrote- "Thanks Taapsee for highlighting the need of the hour is solidarity and sanity. When shoots have come to a standstill,cast, crew have no jobs, we must create a positive work culture! Let's desist from anything counter-productive that'll increase toxicity in our industry." (sic)

Pannu now has four films coming up that are Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

