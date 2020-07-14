Taapsee Pannu shares her look test for 'Saand Ki Aankh,' calls it 'first biggest experiment' of her career

Recalling the first biggest experiment of her career, actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared a throwback picture showcasing the first look trial of the 2019 biographical film 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The 32-year-old actor put out an Instagram post where she shared pictures of her transformation for the role of shooter granny. In the picture, Taapsee is seen wearing prosthetics to look like an elderly Haryanvi woman.

Along with the picture, Taapsee penned a note and shared that the transformation for the film was the first biggest experiment of her career. She wrote, "The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before!"

The 'Naam Shabana' star added, "Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner's luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one .#SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback."

Celebrity followers including Neha Dhupia, among fans, liked the post that garnered more than 55 thousand likes within just 21 minutes of being posted.

Taapsee has been long sharing anecdotes and memories associated with her film shoots ever since the lockdown due to COVID-19 was imposed.

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -- the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Both of them have various national championships to their names.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever