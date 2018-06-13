Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Badla

Taapsee Pannu said that she is going to explore a new side of herself with this character and film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Taapsee Pannu has commenced shooting for the upcoming thriller Badla in Scotland. "This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most," Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee Pannu said that she is going to explore a new side of herself with this character and film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee is excited to share screen space with the megastar for the second time after Pink.

"When you are in safe hands of a brilliant filmmaker and an ace co-actor there is nothing to fear," Taapsee, who will be seen playing the role of an entrepreneur in the film, said. She currently awaits the release of her forthcoming film Soorma, a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali, who has also helmed hit films like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli.

Taapsee is playing the love interest of hockey player Sandeep Singh's character played by Diljit Dosanjh. Soorma showcases how Sandeep struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years after an accidental gunshot that injured him. Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh which will release on 13th July 2018.

