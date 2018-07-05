Taapsee Pannu to endorse insurance company

"And the fact that the creative addresses the serious issue of eve-teasing, which needs to be nipped in the bud, is a great feat achieved by the creative team

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in as the face of new TV commercial "Cover Karo, Kaam Aayega" by Coverfox.com, an Insure-tech platform. Executed by Suresh Triveni under the RPF banner, the campaign intends to establish the need for insurance in everyday life.

Speaking about the partnership, Taapsee said, "I have been able to deliver my best as an actor when I have portrayed strong and independent characters, like the one in Coverfox's commercial. I loved the fact that the company is encouraging women of today to take matters in their own hands, even the financial ones...."

"This is my first endorsement in the insurance category. I am excited to work with Coverfox and look forward to having a fruitful association," she further added. With this campaign, Coverfox aims to introduce consumers to a smarter way of buying insurance.

The campaign touches upon all the three verticals of insurance- motor, health and life. Speaking about the campaign, Premanshu Singh, CEO, Coverfox.com said: "Today, there is an increasing number of men raising their voice on issues like financial independence of women, their safety and equality. Hence, it is imperative to present a message that addresses these concerns in unison.

"And the fact that the creative addresses the serious issue of eve-teasing, which needs to be nipped in the bud, is a great feat achieved by the creative team. We have stayed true to our brand by conveying the need of various insurance products without resorting to selling fear." Singh added: "Our brand ambassador, Taapsee Pannu, shares the same ethos of being young, bold, dynamic, confident and independent."

