Taapsee Pannu: We've lost sensitivity towards people and situations

The COVID-19 crisis has virtually brought the world to its knees. It has hit entire countries, their people, and their economy to an extent that it would take quite a bit of time to recover from the mess it has created. In such a situation, there was one hope that people would come out of it stronger, kinder and more compassionate, but that hasn't happened, believes Taapsee Pannu.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "I genuinely thought we will come out of it as kinder human beings as people who will value our privileges more and people will value each other more because we are part of a human race and one virus has left us shaken upside down. But looking at things have been happening lately, I totally felt the opposite of what I thought of what will happen (sic)."

The Saand Ki Aankh actress added, "We've become more frustrated, we're ready to jump to judgmental conclusions about anyone and everyone, we've lost the sensitivity and heart towards people and situations. We have some kind of pent up anger in us for whatever reasons which we are trying to vent out in our lives on anyone and any issue without being mindful of what repercussions it may have."

Talking about what the reason behind this abysmal change could be, Taapsee said, "Maybe because of the joblessness that we all have had for the last few months and that's the irritation and frustration and that has what has made us do angry about everything around but something has definitely gone wrong (sic)."

While things may seem dreary right now, Taapsee Pannu hasn't lost all hope. She still believes that society will realise what it has been doing and quite possibly gain a better perspective and get back to a better life.

On the work front, Taapsee is now gearing up for four films - Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

