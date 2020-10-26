Taapsee Pannu's curly hair 'woes' on sets of Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu is tired of straightening her curly locks for Haseen Dillruba. She has been "roasting her hair" for her character's pin-straight tresses look in Vinil Mathew's mystery thriller. The actor shared a picture from the set with an exasperating expression, which revealed her state of mind. Pannu wrote about curly hair issues and the stress of straightening. Fans with similar crowns could relate to her problem. We can cheer her up by saying, "Life may not be perfect, but curls are."

Taapsee Pannu had taken off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sisters Shagun and Evania, and boyfriend Mathias Boe, last week. She had been sharing exotic pictures from her trip ever since she took off from India.

Taapsee is known for choosing scripts and stories that are unconventional and unique and also ensures all her films are completed in record time. After the success of Thappad, she now gears up for a lot of films like Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic.

Coming back to Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee and Vikrant Massey-starrer was inching towards the finish line in March when the pandemic brought its shoot to a halt. The shooting started once again after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

