Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri With Pomp and Splendour

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see the Gokuldhaam Society celebrate Navratri with as much enthusiasm as every year. Except for not performing Garba together, the residents have celebrated this year’s Navratri with the same vigour and gusto.

Each couple performed Garba in their own styles and gave a tough competition to others for the winning title. Dazzling in the traditional Garba outfits, Gokuldhaamites showed everyone that with a little ingenuity and lots of zeal, it is possible to celebrate festivals while following all precautionary measures.

Watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Gears Up For Navratri Celebrations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news