Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Now get ready to see the show's Marathi version

Neela Film Productions Private Limited has announced the introduction of its flagship TV show - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Marathi. To be aired from the last week of December 2019 on the Fakt Marathi channel as Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari, the show will be a dubbed version of the original.

On the back of its popularity in the States of Maharashtra and Goa, the production house aims to offer Marathi speaking audiences a flavour of India's most loved comedy show in the regional dialect.

Despite the language switch, the family-oriented show will retain all aspects of comedy and entertainment as is in its original presentation. Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari will be telecast every day at 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Fakt Marathi is a 24/7 Marathi General Entertainment Channel owned by Mumbai based firm Enterr10 Television Private Limited and commands top viewership across urban and rural households. Its broadcasting area is Maharashtra, India.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our show in Marathi. Fakt Marathi is one of the most popular regional TV channels in Maharashtra. Prior to this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has enjoyed a good run in Telugu as Taarak Maama Aiyyo Rama which aired 600 plus episodes over two years. Given that the show's substantial viewer base is Maharashtrians, we feel confident that the regional format will be appreciated by its viewers," says Mr Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and Managing Director of Neela Film Productions Private Limited.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made its first appearance on 28th July 2008 and has telecast over 2800 episodes making it the longest running comedy show in the world. "Fakt Marathi is part of Enterr10 Television which offers a bouquet of popular Indian television channels including Dangal, Enterr10, and Bhojpuri Cinema, among others. Originally launched as a movie channel, Enterr10 Television is now moving in to the GEC genre with strong content line up.

We are excited to announce the launch of Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari, Marathi version of India's most popular television shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," says Mr Manish Singhal, Co-Promoter, Fakt Marathi.

"We are sure that the audiences across all the segments of the society will enjoy this entertaining treat on their favourite channel Fakt Marathi. Accordingly, we are delighted to associate with Mr Asit Kumarr Modi - Neela Film Productions Private Limited who has produced this milestone content," says Mr Shirish Pattanshetty, Co-Promoter, Fakt Marathi.

Founded in the year 1998, Neela Film Productions Private Limited, formerly Neela Tele Films Private Limited is one of India's renowned creative production houses that is managed and owned by Mr Asit Kumarr Modi. Over the years, the production house has produced a number of fiction and non-fiction shows for various channels, providing wholesome entertainment to the audiences.

"Neela Film Productions with Asit ji at its helm has produced a number of successful properties for top broadcasters over the years and was the first production house in the entertainment industry to have managed to retain the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to its show. We own the rights to the show's characters, its format and also its language versions and, we intend to fully capitalise on the show's success.

There is a ton of ripe potential waiting to be explored, and we are now consolidating our strengths to leverage our IPRs and make new inroads in the existing and emerging markets. Launching the show in Marathi is a step in that direction and we're certain about its success with the Marathi viewers," says Ridhimaa Bhasin, Head - International Business, IP & Brand Licensing, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd.

"Our vision is to create family entertainment shows that are clean and wholesome, which can be enjoyed by everyone together. The genre of family comedies has a lot of scope with the regional audiences as well as globally. Besides taking our flagship show to audiences across the world, we are fully focused on creating exciting and innovative content in OTT, feature films and animation.

For now, we are excited about the show becoming available to our Marathi speaking viewers and hope that they will enjoy watching Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari as much as they have loved it as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," concludes Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi.

