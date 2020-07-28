Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns 13: Here's what Dilip Joshi aka Jethaa has to say

World's longest running TV family comedy - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited enters its 13th year today. For a serial that is aired every day, this is a phenomenal feat and to the millions of its viewers, the show is a daily dose of laughter and positivity in their lives. Traditionally the day is observed as 'Haso Hasao Divas', and the show's cast and crew get together on a grand scale to celebrate its anniversary. However, this year keeping in mind the pandemic and the safety requisites, the team celebrated 'Haso Hasao Divas' with a simple cake cutting ceremony. On the occasion, a special AV presentation was put together capturing bit and glimpses of the show since 2008 and its evolution over the years to become one of the most loved shows in Indian television history.

"We are entering the 13th year of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it is a matter of much happiness to all of us. It feels like a dream. When we had started the show back in 2008, our set was a temporary structure and we didn't even know if we were going to make it into the next year. Today, the set and its many properties including Gokuldham Society, Sakharam, Bhide's tuition classes, Gada Electronics, Madhavi's pickles and papad, and needless to say, the characters have become house-hold names. It is also a matter of pride to have achieved such recognition through the show. I thank my artists, my directors, my scriptwriters, my crew and the rest of the team who work tirelessly behind the scene and for their unwavering support through all these years. And I cannot thank my viewers enough for the love they have showered us with since the beginning," says Mr Asit Kumarr Modi, creator of the show.

TMKOC made its first appearance on 28th July 2008 and since then it has telecast over 2900 episodes making it the world's longest running family show in the comedy genre. The show is aired on SAB TV.

"Today is 28th July 2020 and exactly 12 years ago on this day in 2008, the first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was aired. 12 years and over 2950 episodes till date! God has been truly very kind to me and I thank the gods for their blessings. I have said this before and I say it again today that I am grateful to the legendary humourist - Late Shri Taarak Mehta Ji. I thank Asit bhai for making the show and leading it into the 13th year and last but definitely not the least, I thank the viewers from the bottom of my heart for their love all through these last 12 years," concludes Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethaa Lal in the show.

