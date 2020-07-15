Taare Ginn song: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi feature in this sweet track about young love

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara have now dropped the second song from the film, a sweet, romantic track titled Taare Ginn. It's a melodious song composed by AR Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

AR Rahman's song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. It speaks about young love and everything a couple experiences just when romance blossoms.

Watch the video of Taare Ginn below:

Shreya Ghoshal says, "Between the first time I sang for AR Rahman sir to the latest songs, I've sung for him, the excitement and the creative rush has been the same for me. Taare Ginn is a beautiful track that showed me yet another distinctive side of the brilliant composer that he is. Mohit has been a fun co-singer and I can't wait for listeners to hear us in this duet."

Mohit shares, "I'm amazed at AR Rahman's understanding of music. He plants songs so wonderfully into the story of the film. Shreya and I have tried our best to deliver what the maestro expected of us, now the verdict is with the listeners. Taare Ginn is about the excitement of love and interestingly enough, hoping for listeners to like it feels like the same thing."

Produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.

