Table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh accused of raping 18-year-old girl, kin deny charges

The FIR has been lodged against the Arjuna awardee player at the Barasat Women Police Station after the girl filed a complaint against him



Soumyajit Ghosh. Pic/ AFP

An FIR has been lodged against India's youngest national table tennis champion and Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl. The girl filed a complaint against the Arjuna awardee player at the Barasat Women Police Station. She alleged that Ghosh, with whom she was in a relationship for last three years, raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

"We were in a relationship since last three years, during which he raped me. He also promised to marry me, but refused later," the victim said. The girl in her complaint said that she came in contact with Ghosh in 2014 when she was 15-year-old.

The victim further said in the complaint that Ghosh forcibly raped her at her parental house and assured her of marrying in future. However, one of Gosh's relatives has denied all the allegations on the athlete, saying all this was done to defame Gosh.

"This is a conspiracy to distract Gosh ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and extract money from him through blackmailing," the relative said. Ghosh had represented India at 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He also became the youngest national champion at the age of 19, when he defeated Sharath Kamal in the 74th National Table Tennis Championships.

Also read: Tennis legend Bob Hewitt charged with rape, child abuse

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates