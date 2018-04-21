Table Tennis star Manika Batra recommended for Arjuna Award

Manika Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first



Manika Batra

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) yesterday recommended Manika Batra, the country's only quadruple medallist at the Commonwealth Games, for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

"We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the [government] committee to ignore her," a TTFI official told PTI. Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first.

