Tabu flaunts Maniesh Paul's gift on her wall, expresses her gratitude

The multi-talented actor and host Maniesh Paul gifted a unique poster to the versatile actress Tabu on his show, commemorating the brilliant performance of the actress in Andha Dhun, which she flaunted on social media. Tabu took to social media sharing a picture with Maniesh Paul wherein, the actor is seen presenting a poster of AndhaDhun with a protruding musical instrument.

The actress said, "Thank you Maniesh Paul, it looks great on my wall." To which Maniesh Paul replied saying, "Mam it was my pleasure." Have a look at it right here:

Maniesh Paul hosted the actress on the show 'Movie Masti with Maniesh', wherein Tabu expressed her fondness for the poster. As the actress liked the poster, Maniesh Paul offered the same to Tabu, which she has proudly displayed on her wall.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul is currently shooting for Dharma Production's Jug Jugg Jeeyo directed by Raj Mehta.

