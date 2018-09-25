Tabu on AndhaDhun: Worked with Sriram Raghavan because of our like-mindedness

bollywood

Tabu says collaborating with director Sriram Raghavan and the challenge of a layered role made her greenlight AndhaDhun

Tabu

It is not easy to get a nod from Tabu. Known to have a discerning eye for scripts, the actor is self-admittedly choosy about her projects — she will cherrypick the roles that do justice to her craft as an actor. Andhadhun, she says, was an easy decision to make in that regard.

"It was a no-brainer," smiles Tabu, who was looking forward to collaborating with director Sriram Raghavan for the first time on the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. "For me, the interesting part is to work with different minds. I have seen his body of work and the kind of cinema he represents. I was excited to work with him because of our like-mindedness."



Sriram Raghavan

The association, she says, was exactly how she had hoped to be — the director-actor duo fed off each other's creative energies. "On the sets, it was organic as I could question, listen and give my inputs. In the process, you grow as an actor," says the star.

Having tackled several off-beat characters in what is an enviable filmography, Tabu credits this role for pushing her out of her comfort zone. "AndhaDhun is not a whodunit per se. There is no big revelation in the last scene. Sriram creates a world that looks twisted and bizarre, but such things do happen in his world. So it's a difficult character to play as there are no shocking, dramatic moments. It was a role that got me out of my comfort zone."



A still from AndhaDhun

While Khurrana plays a blind pianist in the thriller, Tabu essays a housewife whose husband is found murdered. Far removed from the conventional housewives seen on screen, the character sees her exploring her sensual side. In an industry that is unfortunately quick to dismiss female actors who are past their prime, Tabu has managed to build an air of mystery around her — one that is fuelled further by her reticent nature. Point this out to her and she says, "I don't think about my sensuality too much. It is how the audience perceives it. If you ask me, it is a part of the package. Whatever I do or say is a reflection of what I am."

