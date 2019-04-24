Tabu on AndhaDhun's success in China: It is a huge validation for me as an actor

bollywood

Tabu on AndhaDhun's universal appeal as murder mystery takes China by storm earning over Rs 300 crore at the Box Office

Tabu

"We never set out with the ambition of [breaking box-office records]. We were a bunch of people making a crazy film," laughs Tabu, admittedly overwhelmed at the smashing success of AndhaDhun in China. Having released under the title of Piano Player three weeks ago, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has swiftly become the highest grossing non-Hollywood film in the country with earnings of Rs 300 crore and counting.

Ask her what about the Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller may have resonated with the audience, and she analyses, "The characters are portrayed as genuine people, which is why everyone can relate to them. They don't have cultural restriction. The situations and emotions are real. It has clicked with the audience because of its relatable content. Also, the film engages its viewers at every point. When AndhaDhun released here, we saw how people were talking about the end for months. It's almost as if the audience had become investigators, which is so rare."



A still from AndhaDhun

Known to be painstakingly selective about her projects, Tabu's film choices have been brave as they have been eclectic. The murder mystery's widespread success is another proof of her sharp eye for scripts. "It is a huge validation for me as an actor and also for the cinema that I am part of."

In what seems to be an unending celebration of the finely crafted thriller, AndhaDhun was the opening movie at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles last week. The National Award-winning actor too was honoured at the festival.

"Sriram and I were watching the film with the audience, which was a mix of Indian and western people. They were gasping, shrieking and even laughing at various situations in the film. As an artiste, it's gratifying when your work receives global appreciation. This kind of acceptance opens many doors, and it is not just restricted to work."

Also Read: AndhaDhun China box office: The Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is a global success

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates