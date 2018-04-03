Tabu on working with Ajay Devgn: When I'm working with him, it doesn't feel like work

Ahead of her rom-com with Ajay Devgn going on floors, Tabu excited about teaming up with favourite co-star



Tabu

"I enjoy doing comedy films," declares Tabu, who recently showed her flair for comedy in the blockbuster Golmaal Again (2017). Taking her love for the genre ahead, she is gearing up for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan's untitled production that goes on floors next month.

Known to be selective about her projects, it's not easy to get a nod of approval from Tabu. But the actor says she was attracted to the narrative as it offered a new dimension to human relationships. "It is a light-hearted comedy, a story about human emotions and [offers] a fresh take on relationships," says the actor.



Ajay Devgn

Of course, teaming up with her longtime friend Ajay Devgn was another incentive to sign the Dussehra 2018 release. While Rohit Shetty's comic caper and Drishyam (2015) saw them share screen space in the past few years, the Akiv Ali-directed venture will see them romancing each other after 19 years since Thakshak (1999). "When I'm working with him, it doesn't feel like work because we've known each other since the time we weren't even part of the industry. I like being around people who do a lot of masti and that's why I enjoy working with Ajay."

Having explored various genres in their five films together, she says comedies bring out her effortless chemistry with Devgn. "It is a genre that I prefer doing with Ajay," says Tabu, who will be seen next in the thriller, Missing.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to reunite with Son of Sardaar director Ashwni Dhir for a comedy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates