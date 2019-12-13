Tabu: Power of stories intrigued me since childhood

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Eager to explore new platforms, several Bollywood actors have tried their hand at audiobooks and shows. Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap are the latest stars to jump on the bandwagon with Thriller Factory, a show created by the director for Audible Suno.

Tabu, who has lent her voice to a gangster drama titled Kala Gulab, says it was the challenge of narrating a tale without the aid of visuals that prompted her to come on board. "We all have grown up listening to fairy tales from our elders. The power of stories has always intrigued me as has the [role of] voice in making it interesting." She believes the medium offers more creative freedom to artistes. "When you are in front of the camera, you have to act in a particular way or follow the director's vision. With the audio format, you can say the same thing in different ways," shares Tabu, before quipping, "We also don't have to care about hair and make-up, which is a relief!"

Kashyap states that the power of the audio medium is best reflected in his life. "I grew up in a small town where there were no cinema halls. So I had heard Sholay [1975] through songs and dialogues before I watched it," he recounts, before adding, "The biggest high of attempting this medium is that it is free of censorship."

