Tabu presents her A Suitable Boy director Mira Nair the TIFF Tribute Award 2020

Mira Nair was honoured in a virtual ceremony of the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Awards. Tabu, who has worked with the filmmaker in The Namesake (2006) and recently in A Suitable Boy, presented the award.

"When I work, it feels like fun, so I want to thank TIFF for giving me an award to have my fun and to be part of the extraordinary privilege of being able to make cinema," said Nair.

Tabu and Mira Nair are a match made in cinematic heaven. If one is known for her astute storytelling, the other almost innately elevates a scene by her sheer presence. The duo had first collaborated on another book-to-screen adaptation, The Namesake (2006). As they reunited almost 14 years later, Tabu in an recent interview said that she was glad to see that Nair remained unchanged at heart.

"She has the same energy that I had seen during The Namesake. I don't think she has aged at all. Mira keeps collaborating with people whom she has worked with earlier. To be able to form such bonds in today's world is a beautiful quality. She is like a rock who will never move", she said.

"Her quality of work is reassuring. You can submit yourself to her, knowing that she will create something magical", she added.

The period piece, which is set in the 1950s India, and also features Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala, marks the senior actor's digital debut. She attributes her move to the digital bandwagon to her need to "innovate". "Audience preferences are changing. It is always good to innovate. I had a few opportunities coming my way, but nothing was as refined as A Suitable Boy."

An adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name, A Suitable Boy tells the story of Rupa Mehra's efforts to find a groom for daughter Lata. The miniseries stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter On A Suitable Boy: Can Bring A New Point Of View Through Art

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news Also, download the new mid-day Android iOS

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news