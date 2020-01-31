Tabu: Submitted myself to Mira Nair, knowing she will create magic

Tabu and Mira Nair are a match made in cinematic heaven. If one is known for her astute storytelling, the other almost innately elevates a scene by her sheer presence. "It's always so wonderful reconnecting with Mira," begins Tabu, who recently wrapped up the shoot of A Suitable Boy, the BBC series based on Vikram Seth's novel by the same name.



The duo had first collaborated on another book-to-screen adaptation, The Namesake (2006). As they reunited almost 14 years later, Tabu says she was glad to see that Nair remained unchanged at heart. "She has the same energy that I had seen during The Namesake. I don't think she has aged at all," she laughs, before adding, "Mira keeps collaborating with people whom she has worked with earlier. To be able to form such bonds in today's world is a beautiful quality. She is like a rock who will never move."

It goes without saying that the two have evolved as artistes since their first collaboration. However, Tabu says that such is her faith in the auteur's craft that she simply surrenders to her vision. "Her quality of work is reassuring. You can submit yourself to her, knowing that she will create something magical."

The period piece, which is set in the 1950s India, and also features Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala, marks the senior actor's digital debut. She attributes her move to the digital bandwagon to her need to "innovate". "Audience preferences are changing. It is always good to innovate. I had a few opportunities coming my way, but nothing was as refined as A Suitable Boy."

