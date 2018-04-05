Tabu wanted to leave the industry but this director convinced her to stay

Tabu reveals she never wanted to remain an actress but this filmmaker talked her out of leaving the film industry



Tabu is considered one of the Indian film industry's finest actresses. But, the actress never felt she would be a part of filmdom because she never dreamt of becoming an actress. Tabu reveals she disliked working in films. But, it was due to a certain filmmaker's insistance that she continued her profession. It was Shekhar Kapur's (Shekhar uncle as she calls him) that convinced Tabu to keep acting.

Tabu never saw starring in feature films as a long term goal and planned to leave after doing one. But, now she completes almost 20-25 years in the film industry.

Tabu has stated that the audience were surprised after seeing her essaying an elderly mother in Astitva. She says she was never really bothered about what people thought about her portraying a certain age on screen. She feels her work was accepted after this film.

Tabu is slated to star opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Missing. She feels that the secret to her success was making strong friendships in her career. Although she has a handful of friends they are people she would cherish forever.

Tabu has confessed to often asking co-star Manoj Bajpayee for assistance if she's unable to understand something. She says Manoj understands her completely and is always there to help.

