Tabu: Learnt to be a better actor while working in films like Kaalapani, Virasat and Astitva

Actress Tabu has revealed that films like Virasat, Kaalapani and Astitva brought out the best in her as a performer



Tabu

Bollywood actress Tabu recently interacted with media persons in Mumbai as part of promotions for her upcoming film Missing. The actress stated at the event that it was because of working in films like Kala Pani, Virasat, Maqbool and Astitva that she was able to grow as a performer.

Tabu further said that she was inspired by the great stories that these films went on to tell on screen. Being part of them was a tremendous learning experience for her.

Tabu confessed she was initially apprehensive of play such characters but takes comfort in the fact that the directors were able to cast her in roles that wer multi-layered and complex, which actually helped her mature on screen.

Tabu stars opposite Manoj Bajpayee in her next release Missing. On choosing the film, the actres said that she isn't influenced by big banners or a huge star cast when picking projects.

Missing is a psychological thriller written and directed by Mukul Abhayankar. This is his directorial debut.

Manoj Bajpayee is co-producing the film and it's his first as a producer. Annu Kapoor also features in an important role. Missing is set release on 6th April.

