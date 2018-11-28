Tabu wants to do a film with Gulzar again

bollywood

Tabu, who shares a great bond with veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar and has worked with him in films like Maachis and Hu Tu Tu, says that she wants to work with him again

Tabu

"I have a message for Gulzarji, Please make a film soon and cast me in it and if you don't want to take me as an actor, then please take me as your assistant," Tabu said on 92.7 BIG FM's BIG MJ of the Week"s show.

On the show, the Chandni Bar actress has turned into an RJ (radio jockey) and talked about her films, roles and other tit-bits of her career.

Tabu is currently riding high with the success of her thriller AndhaDhun, which is a rare combination of mystery, thriller, romance and comedy; and for her dark shade role in the film, she has garnered a lot of positive responses too.

Not only "AndhaDhun", but she also played negative roles in films like "Haider" and "Fitoor" which were appreciated by the audience.

Tabu said: "I find a grey character more engaging and interesting. It is a different journey altogether as you keep discovering different things about the character as you go."

According to the actress, portraying intense characters in itself is like romance.

"I don't know if you would actually call it being stereotyped because of the roles that I have played, but I don't think it is such a bad thing.

"I believe if that is something that is being identified with me and if people know that they can identify you with something then it is a huge achievement. I don't think anything is wrong with that. I am so glad these roles came to me and that people associate them with me," Tabu added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever