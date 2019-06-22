Tackle Madh Island-Versova ferries with an iron hand

opinion

A front page piece in this paper highlighted the abysmal condition of ferries carrying people from Madh Island to Versova and back. Daily, hundreds of people commute that stretch on ferries, a ride of barely four minutes. Yet, these are fraught with danger because rules are being flouted.

The report cited how two Madh Island residents found themselves in the water after the boat, a 15-seater more upscale ferry disintegrated in the water. Fortunately, the two men were rescued but the incident should get alarm bells ringing at all levels.

The ordinary ferry boats can accommodate 50 persons; we see at least 100 people crammed in them at peak hours. To compound the horror, operators allow mo'bikes on board these ferries adding to the load. While they do have life-saving tubes and jackets, these are not enough for the people on board. One can only imagine the problems if this boat sinks as a result of overloading. There are not enough life-saving devices, the motor bikes make getting out difficult. These bikes can fall on people. Somebody can get trapped as the boat sinks. There are many doomsday scenarios. It is shocking that this takes place with a maritime office at the jetty, under the very noses of officials.

There is a lot of fear and paranoia about a cartel which runs these ferries. This Mafioso-like gang supposedly brooks no interference. Police and maritime authorities need to move now to smash this cartel and restore rules and regulations about plying these ferries. The approach on the Versova side is nauseatingly filthy. A proposed bridge is being 'obstructed' by those making huge sums from these boats. Tackle all this with an iron hand and put safety first. Individuals and even activists cannot do this alone. We need the powers here to intervene. This has been a malaise for years, and it needs to stop now.

