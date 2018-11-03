Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu ring in to the festive spirit

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan donned a bright yellow kurta while Inaaya Naumi Kemmu pose with their moms, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi attended a pre-Diwali celebration at their playschool, which had moms and children turn up in festive gear. Taimur donned a bright yellow kurta while Inaaya wore an orange lehenga. The tots are party-ready.

Recently, during Baazaar's promotional event, Saif Ali Khan expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in his two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan's life. "Media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile; but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid so much? I don't understand it," he said with a smile.

He likes to keep his distance from social media, even though Taimur is a star in that space, while sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor are quite active on various platforms. Saif explained, "I could easily be on social media but I don't like the idea of it. I like my own world. There are many horrible people out there. We all should create our own world. I don't want to be the voice in one more loud market. It becomes an addiction and we always worry about what people think. We should live our lives for ourselves. Putting a picture and (waiting to) see if someone likes it or not. What does it mean? I get my validation of what I feel... But not from other people."

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Picture Just Reminds Us Of Taimur Ali Khan, And Oh, We Miss Him!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates