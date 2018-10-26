Saif Ali Khan's throwback picture just reminds us of Taimur Ali Khan, and oh, we miss him!

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan's throwback picture is floating on the internet, and oh boy, it has already taken the web by storm

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is a social media sensation. The little munchkin is the Nawab of a lot of people's heart, and now, Saif Ali Khan's throwback picture is winning the internet. Do you ask why? First, take a look at the image right away!

Didn't it remind you of Taimur? Its been a long time Tim hasn't waved 'hi' to the paparazzi, and netizens have started missing the adorable child. On October 25, Taimur's Fanclub shared a throwback picture of Saif and compared the image with his son, Taimur. And oh boy, the uncanny resemblance has left his fans crazier. The same smile on Taimur's face just lightens up the image more.

Earlier this month, Junior Nawab correcting paparazzi about his name 'Tim' and not Taimur, took over the internet, and now this! Taimur's fans are already missing this little one to show his glimpse once again!

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar releases today, October 26, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, Radhika Apte and late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra in pivotal roles. Whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding will soon start preparing for her next movies Good News and Takht.

Also Watch: Viral Video: Taimur Ali Khan Corrects Paparazzi, Says 'It's Tim'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates