Viral Video: Taimur Ali Khan corrects paparazzi, says 'It's Tim'

A video of son Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral. It sees the paparazzi calling out his name, as the munchkin turns, waves out to them and says, "It is Tim." Is that what he prefers as his nickname?

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most-loved star kids currently! A video that is crazily going viral on the internet sees Taimur waving to the cameras while being clicked. As soon as the paps start calling out to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin, he begins gesticulating. Netizens feel more than a goodbye, Taimur seems to be imitating mum Bebo's moves from the chartbuster, Chammak Challo, from RA.One (2011).

What surprised everyone more was when Taimur said, 'It is Tim,' to the shutterbugs, as they called him by his first name, Taimur.

In the footage, Taimur is seen being escorted by his nanny, who has a dedicated fan club. Needless to say, Taimur's nanny is no less of a celebrity. Also, one unmissable thing about the video is that each time the lensmen called him by his name, he adorably responded with a smile and his goodbye wave.

Ever since Taimur Ali Khan's images have started surfacing on social media, people can't stop looking at this little munchkin. From his birth to his every city outing, Taimur has taken the internet by storm with his cuteness. The cutie-patootie is never alone. Every other minute, little Khan's move is tracked by the shutterbugs, and they reach wherever he is!

The toddler will turn two on December 20, 2018.

