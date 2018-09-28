Taimur Ali Khan's nanny's fat pay cheque will make you reconsider your profession!

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan's nanny, who always has the little munchkin by her side draws a handsome pay from parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the most popular star kid on the Bollywood block. The little munchkin is always spotted by the paparazzi with his nanny. Not just the little Nawab but his nanny too has dedicated fan clubs on her possible name Savatri, with the user handle, taimurs_nanny.

While we have seen enough of her with Chhote Nawab, has one ever wondered how much does she gets paid to take care of Taimur Ali Khan? A report in bollywoodlife states that Taimur's nanny's per month salary is 1.5 lakhs. In terms of over-duty, she gets paid 1.75 lakhs, along with foreign tours with the kid and family.

A source further informed the portal saying, "Taimur's nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go upto Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she's spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra."



Apparently, mommy Kareena Kapoor and family found this trustworthy nanny through a high-profile agency in Juhu that recruits domestic help for celebrities. The report also says that a thorough check of the staff's background is done. From medical to financial history, everything is scanned through. A police verification of all their documents is done by the agency so that there is no stress on the parents.

Well, the nanny does a great job of handling Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan.

