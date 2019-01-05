Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose for a 'cool' picture on their Swiss Vacation
Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a vacation spree, and the Pataudi family celebrated their New Year amidst chilling mountains
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are on vacation ever since the little munchkin has turned two. First, they went off an ad shoot to South Africa and celebrated Taimur Ali Khan's second birthday on an animal safari.
This wasn't enough of vacaying into the foreign land, the Pataudi family headed to their next destination, London. It is said that the couple was again shooting for a brand in the United Kingdom.
Post working scenes, the family headed to Switzerland, which is Kareena and Saif's favourite holiday destination with the two-year-old. The pictures of the Nawab family chilling in the mountains have taken the internet by storm.
Now, one more picture has surfaced on the internet. Kareena Kapoor's fan club has posted a new picture of the pretty faces having some fun time in an igloo, and Junior Nawab looks no less than a ball of cuteness.
He looks as cute as a button!
